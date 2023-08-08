Update [Tue 8th Aug, 2023 16:15 BST]: It seems McClaren has finally took the iconic trophy out of its storeroom. Earlier today, it posted a couple of new photos of the Sonic-themed prize next to the McLaren MP4/8 (which Senna competed in during the tournament). Slightly better surroundings for it, we must say!
You can take a look at these photos below. We also recommend checking out our story on the 1993 Formula One European Grand Prix, if you want to learn more about the event where it was originally lifted.
Original Story [Thu 12th Apr, 2018 11:15 BST]: Not so long ago, we ran a little piece on the 1993 Formula One European Grand Prix, or - as it was also known - the XXXVIII Sega European Grand Prix.
Held on a rainy day in the UK, this event in the F1 calendar was notable for many reasons - one of which was that Nintendo's rival Sega went all-out to sponsor the entire event, and Sega logos were visible all over the track (as well as on the championship-winning Williams FW15C car, as Sega was one of the marque's main sponsors).
Speaking to Eurogamer in 2016, Simon Morris - Sega UK's marketing director at the time - explained the lengths the company went to in order to capture the hearts and minds of viewers at home:
We got them to draw Sonic's feet on the side of the Williams FW15C so it would look like he was driving and we were even trying to sponsor the underside of Damon Hill's car in case he ever turned it over. I was recently at McLaren and some of the guys there reminded me that we used to put a Pirate TV insignia on the car for every race Damon won, so they in turn started putting a squashed hedgehog on the front of Senna's car when he won! Can you imagine that happening in the sport today, with the incredible sharing power of the internet and social media? It would go wild! Like so much of our promotional activity at the time, it was one of those things that simply came together.
As you can see, the stage was set for a Sega promotional blow-out, as Williams drivers Alain Prost and Damon Hill were favourites to scoop the win (Prost would ultimately become the season champion, before retiring from the sport).
However, things didn't exactly go according to plan, as the legendary Ayrton Senna - in his comparatively underpowered MP4/8 (McLaren had switched from championship-winning Honda engines to Ford for the 1993 season) - overtook four cars in the opening lap to take the lead; a lap which is considered to be one of the best ever driven in F1.
As a result, it was Senna and not Prost or Hill who became the recipient of the legendary Sonic trophy - a publicity stunt which, despite the lack of a Williams driver, still worked wonders for the Japanese games firm. The Sonic trophy was of course just a piece of clever marketing, and Senna was handed the real race trophy shortly afterwards.
Nevertheless, it is this image of the famous Brazilian driver holding aloft a golden Sonic which became etched in the minds of racing fans (and gamers) the world over. After the race, it was assumed that this trophy had been lost (understandably, the team probably didn't want to display such a garish marketing stunt in its trophy room) but McLaren's Twitter account has just dropped a bombshell:
So there you have it. The trophy - once assumed lost forever in the mists of time - has been found in a dusty storeroom at McLaren. And before you say, the left arm does indeed move, hence the different pose in each image.
Goodness knowns how much this thing is worth; the video game connection alone would give it incredible value, but the fact that the late, great Ayrton Senna won it during one of his most famous victories would push the cost into eye-watering territory.
This article was originally published by nintendolife.com on Thu 12th April, 2018.
[source drivetribe.com]
Comments 25
As a SEGA fan and F1 fan, that is AMAZING!
That was a fantastic race
Nobody has ever just whipped a Game Gear out of their pocket.
It belongs in a Museum!!
(On phone can’t paste obviously appropriate Indy Jones Meme).
“Kids, don’t use Formula 1 cars to chase hedgehogs.”
This is really cool, I had assumed that they just it back to back to SEGA. That thing is probably worth thousands, first if its Ayrton Senna, one of the best F1 racers of all time, during one of his most famous races races, and its Sonic the Hedgehog. Need I say more?
And yet, for all its apparent worth, it's still just sitting on a shelf in a storeroom, gathering dust while being categorically ignored by all but a handful of people that actually DO understand its true significance...
Never really played a Sonic racing game... Can you win this trophy in them?
Man, Sonic was the talk of the town back then.
I was 7 years old and fellow kids would be like "kender du Sonic'en?", as in "the Sonic," in definite article, because we didn't know english and didn't know any better.
Then soon after the games came the animated TV series (in plural).
One of the most massive and successful character brandings in history.
@FX102A A museum of overpriced kitschy tat?
For all its historic value that thing is very tacky. But then it is time that gives items more value, as explained by another Indiana Jones character.
Senna sure was a speedy hedgehog!
That was the most amazing piece of photographic goodness of today.
It brings back memories of my brother and I watching the races, young and innocent back in '93 - before fighting almost to death in and out of Street Fighter II, in an altogether different Brazil.
That shot of the formula 1 car driving by and the person being too busy looking at the game gear (at 0:16 in the first video) is just comedy gold.
donate it to a museum
And we never got another amazing racing as Senna =/ very sad.
And what a victory! I was 3 years old but I still remember watching with my father!
Cool
@AlexOlney
Perhaps if he wasn't repeatedly whipping it out of his pocket he might of done a little better in the race. Probably developed issues with his eyesight. I'm guessing Ayrton Senna wasn't 'gifted' a game gear.
Also, who was that child too busy playing prince of persia (probably) on his game gear, he couldn't spare the time to look up at the speeding F1 cars. I don't know the youth of (yester)day.
Back when F1 was good in my opinion. 80’s and early 90’s F1 was great. More dangerous mind, so there is that, but man watching old races from the 80’s when it was more experimental was great. Cars going 200mph+ around corners with the ground effect is awesome. They should make an F1 game today based on the 80’s, it would be so much more fun!
"we were even trying to sponsor the underside of Damon Hill's car in case he ever turned it over."
Because a potentially fatal car crash is what you want your brand to be forever associated with...
I remember this, and now I feel sooo old. LOL! It was this race that made me beg my mom to buy me a SEGA....I wasn't specific, any system would do. She wound up getting me a used SEGA Game Gear that came with a hardshell case, an AC adapter, and a copy of the original Sonic The Hedgehog game. So many amazing memories with that system (Super Columns, Super Return of the Jedi - I wound up finally getting all the Super Star Wars games off the Wii Virtual Console -, The Lion King, Sonic 2, Sonic Triple Trouble, and so many others)! Very grateful it came with the AC Adapter because I don't think my Mom would have ever wanted to buy 6 AA batteries every few days, HAHA.
I had no idea about any of this (A bit before my time) but I absolutely love it!
Just came here to say...
AND HIS NAME IS ARYTON SENNA!
BRRRRAAPPPAADOOO!
...And I'm out...
Looking at the Senna photo. Looking at the Twitter image. One Sonic has its right arm up, the other one his right arm down. Two images, two trophies. The Twitter image does not show the Sonic trophy Senna's holding in the other image.
Do I overlook anything here?
@Ambermoon
Movable arm, I see.
@NintendoFan4Lyf
If you're looking for proof reading you're on the wrong site...
Love Nintendo Life all the same though!
Sensational!
Tap here to load 25 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...