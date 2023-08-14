Update [Mon 14th Aug, 2023 09:20 BST]: You can now grab the MSU-1 version of Infidelity's Duck Tales SNES port, to give it a try yourself.

The latest version, Revision B, is available to download here. It features an FMV intro containing the memorable opening from the animated TV show and an option to select between the original NES soundtrack and music from the 2013 remaster.



Here's a video of it in action, courtesy of ShiryuGL:

Original Story [Fri 28th Jul, 2023 14:30 BST]: Fresh from porting the original Legend of Zelda for the NES to the SNES, the romhacker and serial porter Infidelity has revealed he has now given the same treatment to the Capcom classic DuckTales (as reported by the fine folks over at RetroDodo).

This is the fourth NES to SNES port that Infidelity has undertaken, with the hacker also having released enhanced ports of Mega Man II, Mega Man IV, in addition to The Legend of Zelda which we've covered in the past.

Good morning!



I have completed my port of DuckTales, for the Super Nintendo early this morning.



I'm waiting on confirmation, that this plays nicely on MiSTer.



Keep an eye out, thank you everyone for having such an interest in this port, and my previous ports as well! — infidelity (@infidelity_nes) July 28, 2023

In order to get these conversions to work, Infidelity essentially takes the original game and then manually ports over to the SNES using Hexadecimal and the Mesen2 debugger. This opens up the possibility for further enhancements to games like DuckTales, including to the audio, performance, and visuals.

A Beta version of the DuckTales port was made available early to Infidelity's Patreon backers, with a wider release expected sometime today. This version will be fully playable, with nothing locked or hidden away. Another version with MSU-1 audio (featuring the 2013 remastered soundtrack) is also scheduled for release next month (August), so we'll try and keep an eye out for that.

DuckTales, in case you are in need of a refresh, originally came out in 1989 in North America for the NES, with Japan and Europe getting the game the following year. It was designed and published by Capcom and featured the Ghosts 'n Goblins director Tokuro Fujiwara as its producer. Today it is regarded as one of the finest platformers the NES has to offer, which makes this port a pretty exciting development for fans.