The market for emulation handhelds has been flooded over the past few years with countless devices all doing pretty much the same thing, so it's refreshing to see a manufacturer try something a bit different.

Granted, PowKiddy's upcoming RGB20 Pro is yet another Game Boy-style portable, but we're quite taken by the fact that it will sport a transparent front panel which gives a small glimpse of its innards.

According to Retro Handhelds, the RGB20 Pro has the following specs:

Display: 3.2-inch IPS

Resolution: 1024 x 768

Processor: RK3566

RAM: 1GB LPDDR4

Storage: Dual-microSD Card Slots (16GB – 256GB)

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

3.5mm Headphone Jack

Battery: 5,000mAh

Dimensions: 150.2 x 83.3 x 23.3mm

Colors: Yellow, Sky Blue, Green, Grey

Pre-orders are now live on PowKiddy's site, with prices starting at $70 (with a 16GB MicroSD card) and topping out at $90 (with a 128GB MicroSD card). Around 500 units will be pre-sold in the initial batch, which is expected to ship around the middle of October.