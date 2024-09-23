The market for emulation handhelds has been flooded over the past few years with countless devices all doing pretty much the same thing, so it's refreshing to see a manufacturer try something a bit different.
Granted, PowKiddy's upcoming RGB20 Pro is yet another Game Boy-style portable, but we're quite taken by the fact that it will sport a transparent front panel which gives a small glimpse of its innards.
According to Retro Handhelds, the RGB20 Pro has the following specs:
- Display: 3.2-inch IPS
- Resolution: 1024 x 768
- Processor: RK3566
- RAM: 1GB LPDDR4
- Storage: Dual-microSD Card Slots (16GB – 256GB)
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth
- 3.5mm Headphone Jack
- Battery: 5,000mAh
- Dimensions: 150.2 x 83.3 x 23.3mm
- Colors: Yellow, Sky Blue, Green, Grey
Pre-orders are now live on PowKiddy's site, with prices starting at $70 (with a 16GB MicroSD card) and topping out at $90 (with a 128GB MicroSD card). Around 500 units will be pre-sold in the initial batch, which is expected to ship around the middle of October.