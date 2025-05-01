Select Evercade systems now have mouse support, Blaze has revealed.

The latest Evercade firmware brings mouse support to the Evercade Alpha, VS and VS-R consoles (basically all of the Evercade systems which aren't portable). The feature is currently in beta.

The full list of games which currently make use of this control system are:

Blaze has also added an "experimental" control system which uses the mouse interface to "mimic paddle controls for certain Atari 2600 games." According to Blaze, "swiping the mouse left and right will act as if the paddle dial is turned to the corresponding direction."

The games which include support for this are:

To indicate which games include mouse controls (and analogue controls), new icons appear on the game information screen, as shown below.

Both wired and wireless mice are supported (you'll need a wireless USB dongle for the latter) and your mouse should always be plugged into the second controller port of either your Evercade Alpha or Evercade VS/VS-R (on the latter, you can also have it plugged into ports 3 or 4).

A standard controller needs to be plugged into port one so you can navigate the menu and select your game (on Evercade Alpha, you can also use the main stick as well as a controller).

Mouse speed settings can be changed in the “Game” section of your console’s “Settings” menu. Please note that to return to standard controls, you have to exit your game using the controller, unplug the mouse and then restart the game with only the controller connected.

"This feature is in BETA and will continue to receive improvements over subsequent firmware updates," says Blaze. "Support for additional games from currently available cartridges will be added at a later time, and new releases will have mouse support as standard where applicable. Please note this feature is not available for Evercade EXP or EXP-R consoles as they do not have external controller support."