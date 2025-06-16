Blaze, the company behind the Evercade range of systems, is currently running a survey to find out more about its customers—as well as those who have yet to purchase an Evercade product.

The survey is live until June 19th, and will "help shape future plans for Evercade and other retro gaming products", says Blaze. It takes between five and ten minutes to complete.

"Whether you're a casual fan or a dedicated collector, your opinions matter," says the company. "We're interested in hearing from Evercade owners and non-Evercade owners alike! So if you have friends who either don't own an Evercade or just love retro games, then they can fill it out too."

The survey is anonymous, but Blaze says it will be looking into publishing the results on its social media channels, as well as on its website.

You can take part in the survey here.