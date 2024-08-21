Publisher Read-Only Memory is reprinting its superb Sega Dreamcast: Collected Works book.

Originally published back in 2019 and written by award-winning author Simon Parkin, the book is produced in collaboration with Sega and is packed with "never-before-published materials and specially commissioned editorial, offering unprecedented insight into the creation of Sega’s last console and its celebrated library of games."

pic.twitter.com/T0UsfTwFmK Back by popular demand, SEGA Dreamcast: Collected Works assembles everything from early hardware schematics to official promotional artwork and game design documents. With 320 premium pages, get this holofoil-wrapped hardback from ROM at: https://t.co/2dtJOdbK88 August 20, 2024

Some of Sega's most important staffers are interviewed, including Yu Suzuki (Shenmue), Masayoshi Kikuchi (Jet Set Radio), Naoto Ohshima (Sonic Adventure) and Tetsuya Mizuguchi (Space Channel 5, Rez).

Priced at £35, this is well worth a look if you didn't manage to pick up a copy previously.