Hard-working Mega Drive / Genesis ROM hacker Billy Time Games has released a patch for Technosoft's beloved vertically-scrolling shooter Elemental Master which offers new features, cheats and the ability to save your high score.

The Elemental Master EXTRA patch features the following gameplay tweaks:

2X Invincibility

2X Charge when Health Cap Is Maxed

Keep Health cap in-between credits

Can play through the entire game on Practice mode

Pulled a sneaky on you, Elemental Master EXTRA has been unleashed. Cheats, Gameplay tweaks and Hi-Score SRAM! August 20, 2024

It also contains the following cheats, which should be entered during the game's opening cutscene:

A+C+START – Max Health Cap / Unlock 2x Charge Time

A+B+START – Unlock All Weapons

B+C+START – 99 Credits

A+B+C+START – ALL CHEATS

The HI-Score SRAM feature logs your score when starting a new level or using a continue. These are then loaded when the game is next booted up.

Released in Japan in 1990 and North America in 1993, Elemental Master is different from Techosoft's other titles as it takes place in a fantasy setting, and has you controlling a character who moves on foot. Because of this, the player has to be mindful of environmental features, such as walls, which must be navigated around. The player also has the ability to shoot both up and down the screen.