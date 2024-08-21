A new website has just been launched for Super Mario Bros. ROM hacking online.

The site, which is called SMB Arena, is the work of the Super Mario Bros. ROM hacker StudsX (with help from fellow hackers Eden GT and Hellfire), and aims to "create a portal where SMB1 enjoyers can find up-to-date tools, documents, [and] hacks"

It is currently home to over 3500+ hacks, which Eden GT successfully archived over the past decade, and also includes the ability for verified users to upload their own original hacks as well, for others to try out.

The launch of the site comes just three weeks after it was announced that the leading ROM Hacking community ROMHacking.Net would be winding down after 20 years, causing many to seek out alternatives, such as the recently renamed ROMHack Plaza. This announcement will therefore be exciting for those who have been looking for a new home for their work or who have simply been looking for a place where they can easily seek out the latest creations from the game's community.

The website features a handy search function that allows players to type in the name of the hack they are looking for or the name of its creator. They can also click a button to get randomly recommended a hack to try out or filter by those who have received a Seal of Quality from the site's moderation team.

You read its introductory blog post here or join its Discord to stay up to date with any changes.