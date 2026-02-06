D4 Enterprise, the company behind the EGGCONSOLE series of releases for Switch, is bringing Bothtec's PC-8801 title Eggy to the Nintendo machine next week (on February 12th, 2026).

Debuting back in 1984 at the "1st Bothtec Program Contest", Eggy started life as a PC-6001 game, which notably took home the "Excellence award" at the event. A year later, it was then given a proper commercial release, before later being ported to other classic Japanese computers of the time, including the PC-8801.

It focuses on the epic battle between two warring factions, the Earth Alliance and an alien force known as Gasp, which is taking place on a frontline planet named Eggy.

In the game, players take control of an armoured character named Ena (who you may recognize as the Project EGG mascot), who can jump, glide, and shoot their way across the screen. The main goal of the game is to catch falling supplies that drop from the top of the screen, while avoiding the various tanks, soldiers, and mechs that appear. There are 20 stages in total, with each of these being able to scroll horizontally in both directions, similar to classic games like Choplifter and Defender.

Stages end after a certain number of supplies have dropped from the sky, regardless of whether or not players have caught anything, so it's possible to play it safe and focus on survival. Doing so, however, will obviously come at the cost of obtaining a high score.

As outlined on the EGGCONSOLE website, one of the interesting features is the way in which Ena recovers energy, with the idea being to "shoot ground-moving Mimians (by stepping on or shooting them) to transform them into Zolm and then shooting the Zolm and collecting it while it flashes." Shooting the zolm too much, though, will cause it to explode, encouraging the player to think carefully about how quickly they fire their weapons.

The game will cost $6.49 on the Nintendo Switch eShop and will also come with an English how-to-play section offering tips and a gallery (in Japanese).