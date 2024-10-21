A new Metal Slug fangame was released last month by the developer FelipeBSilva that sees players ditching handguns for lightsabers, to take on a bunch of original missions across a chaotic, futuristic world.

Metal Slug Counter was created in Senile Team's open-source video game engine OpenBOR and was brought to our attention thanks to a recent YouTube video from O Ilusionista — a coder and art director who is also currently working on a fangame of his own called Power Rangers: It's Morphin Time.

This video is roughly six minutes in length and shows off the first level of the fangame, which takes place across a ruined cityscape, as well as the first boss battle (which seems to be a repeat of the fight against Allen O'Neil piloting the Perfect Jupiter King first seen in Metal Slug Attack)

The description of the game on Game Jolt is written in Portuguese but seems to promise "fast and fluid gameplay similar to the classic Metal Slug series", with the major difference obviously being the fact that players must now wield an "energy blade" to attack their opponents, chain together combos, and deflect incoming projectiles.

If you want to give the game a try, it is available to download now from Game Jolt, with two versions available. One is a version that has been censored for YouTube, removing the sounds of dying soldiers and the Mummy Dogs (that are accidentally flagged on the site for "torture and abuse"), while the other is an uncensored version for everybody else.

You can check out O Ilusionista's video below, to see more of the game.