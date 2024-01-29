If you happen to love classic Lucasfilm point-and-click adventure games, then you may be excited to learn about The Brilliant Coup — an upcoming indie adventure title from the solo developer Markus Creative that is heading to Steam later this year.

The game pays tribute to a collection of popular Lucasfilm adventure games from the '80s — most notably Zak McKracken & the Alien Mindbenders and Maniac Mansion — and features a pixel-art aesthetic that will be familiar to anyone who has played Terrible Toybox's 2017 title Thimbleweed Park.

The story takes place in 1980s England and follows a young character named Matt who gets roped into a plot to rob a world-famous diamond by his dodgy "Uncle" Briggs. It will include 30 locations in total, as well as 25 NPCs, 100 items, and 3 alternative endings.

Here's a more detailed description of the game taken from Steam:

"England 1987 in a big city. Unemployed Matt desperately needs money. So far, he has been virtuous and never run afoul of the law. But suddenly his petty criminal fatherly friend “Uncle“ Briggs offers him a promising job. Briggs's hatched an elaborate plan to rid himself of all financial worries once and for all. He needs your help to steal the world-famous Arctic Star brilliant from the well-guarded Trustman Bank. You play as Matt. Take photos of the construction plans, scout out the bank, uncover the weak spots, and find a way in. Help Uncle Briggs with further planning and preparation, get the equipment, hire a team, and beware of the police."

The Brilliant Coup is set to launch in 2024, with no specific release date being given as of yet.

For now, you can wishlist the game on Steam or follow the developer on Twitter to get regular development updates. We'll also be keeping a close eye on the project and will try to keep you updated once it is available.