Yesterday, Panic demonstrated some of the new titles Playdate owners can look forward to over the rest of 2024, but, if you're hankering for some action right now, you'll be pleased to know that five new titles dropped on the Playdate catalog the day beforehand.

These five titles are:

pic.twitter.com/nlUl1T2ndN ✨ Here are the games in today's Catalog drop—grab them while you wait for tomorrow's Playdate Update! https://t.co/di58Ue9TgD February 27, 2024

You can grab all of these now, either by visiting the Playdate website via your browser or firing it up on the Playdate itself.

During Playdate Update #5, it was revealed that Lucas Pope is releasing Mars After Midnight in March (pardon the alliteration).