Numskull has just announced that Taito's Elevator Action and Zoo Keeper are joining its Quarter Arcades series, with pre-orders going live later this month.

Both cabs will be available for £219.99 GBP / $249.99 USD / €249.99 EU. Early bird pricing is £199.99 / $229.99 / €229.99).

You can pre-order both units on the 27th of March at 3PM UK time (10am EST, 7am PST).

Delivery is estimated for October.



Both games were originally released in 1983. Elevator Action is arguably the more famous of the two; it places you in the role of Agent 17, who has to break into a multi-story building to steal secret files whilst riding elevators and avoiding enemy spies.

A huge commercial success, it was ported to a wide range of systems, including the NES, Game Boy, MSX, SG-1000, C64, Amstrad CPC, ZX Spectrum and (more recently) the Switch and PS4 as part of Hamster's Arcade Archives series.

Not to be confused with the Nintendo DS game of the same name, Zoo Keeper was never ported to any home system and is a little more obscure than Elevator Action. The player takes control of Zeke, the titular Zoo Keeper, who must rescue his girlfriend Zelda from the hordes of animals which have broken free of their confinement.