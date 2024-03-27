Blaze Entertainment has released an updated roadmap for its Evercade line of consoles for 2024, and it looks like the company has some exciting plans for the rest of the year.

The roadmap starts by highlighting the previously announced Piko Interactive Collection 2 and Sunsoft Collection 2 (both of which are scheduled to be released in April) before moving on to tease a further 8 unannounced collections to be released throughout the year.

The first batch of these unannounced collections will drop in July, with the second scheduled to land in September, the third in November, and the fourth in December. These releases will take the total number of cartridges released in 2024 up to 12 (with Indie Heroes Collection 3 and THEC64 Collection 3 having also been released earlier this year in February).

At the moment, it's not exactly known what any of these are, but in a recent press release, Blaze stated "There's been a lot of work behind the scenes in getting even bigger and better licenses, franchises, and games for Evercade...". More information is expected soon.

Worth noting is that, besides these new collections, Blaze has also added four unannounced hardware options for Evercade to the updated roadmap. These are slated to be released in both July and November. Again, nothing is known about these yet and what they actually are, but we've been told to expect more news in the coming months.

Do you have any thoughts on what these mystery announcements could be? Let us know in the comments!