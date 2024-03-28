Spanish artist and modder JC Ayala – better known as Retroldtech – is creating a series of replicate Sony PVM monitors that are proving to be a hit with retro gamers (thanks, Retro Dodo).
Built around a 3.5-inch or 5-inch LCD screen but looking every inch like a classic PVM display, the 'Micro PVM Monitor' is the perfect desk screen for when you want to get a spot of vintage gaming in whilst at work.
It's also highly portable and easy to carry around with you for impromptu multiplayer sessions with friends. As you can see from the photos below, the smaller 3.5-inch model is around the same size as the Neo Geo Mini.
"These are all handcrafted and hand-painted and then hand assembled one by one by myself," Ayala told Time Extension. He's keen to stress he doesn't have a factory churning out these units on a daily basis; they're all manufactured by him, on his own, and that's why they carry a high price tag and are often out of stock – there's a limit to how many he can produce at once.
Dinky monitors aren't the only thing Ayala creates – he also does a wonderful line in scale-model consoles, including the PS1, N64 and Master System:
If you'd like to know more about Ayala's work, then check out the official Retroldtech site, as well as his Instagram and Twitter.