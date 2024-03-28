Microsoft is closing the Xbox 360 online store this July, and this move will have had many people booting up their dusty old consoles in an attempt to grab what they can before the plug is pulled.

However, as this new video from Randomised Gaming shows, even ahead of the planning closure, the 360's digital store isn't in great shape.

There are multiple problems to be faced when navigating the console's online store. Some games have already been delisted so you can't buy them, but there are other cases of owned games that cannot be re-downloaded, items in your download history showing as 'not available', games purchased on other Xbox consoles (like the Xbox One) not appearing on your Xbox 360, Xbox 360 content shown on Xbox One / Series S that cannot be purchased and downloaded games flat-out refusing to boot up. In short, it's a mess.

Now, it's perhaps a little naive to expect the digital store of a 19-year-old console to be operating as normal after all this time, but the video should serve as a note of caution for anyone who blindly assumes that all of the Xbox 360 content is neatly sitting there, waiting to be purchased before the store is shut down completely.

The Xbox 360 online store closes on July 29th, 2024.