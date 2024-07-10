Book4Games has been producing its range of "Precision Game Storage" options for a while now, and the company has taken to Kickstarter to launch its third wave of products.

"Book4Games was founded in the South of France in 2021 based on the observation that loose game cartridges are usually poorly stored in our gaming rooms," says the crowdfunding page. "While loose games are often overlooked by most hardcore collectors, we believe they can still be the highlight of one's collection. They're much more affordable and remain original pieces of the Video Games History."

The company has already create storage options for Game Boy, Game Boy Advance, Game & Watch, Famicom and Sega Mega Drive / Genesis, and is now adding PC Engine, NES, SNES and Game Gear to the range.

The campaign is close to hitting its goal, so head over here if you're interested in pledging your support.