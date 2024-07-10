Numskull Designs' TUBBZ range is expanding once again, with the latest round of additions set to include a new line of 'Mini' Metal Gear Solid figures.

Four new options are now available for pre-order – Solid Snake, Revolver Ocelot, Gray Fox and the Genome Soldier. These Mini ducks are just two inches tall, so half the size of their full-size counterparts. They're expected to ship by late August and are available to order as we speak from Just Geek:

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Each of these will arrive in its very own bathtub (because of course), featuring the Metal Gear Solid logo and your chosen figure's name.

As mentioned, these new additions join the already-existing Metal Gear Solid figures seen below. If you need to complete your collection, these are all in stock at the time of writing:

Do you collect TUBBZ figures? Are you a fan of these miniature Metal Gear Solid offerings? Duck down into the comments below and let us know.