Pat Morita Team (Enrique Ramírez, Carlos Pérez and Antonio Pérez) has announced that it is bringing a new run-and-gun platformer to the Game Boy Color.

Metal Miracle places you in the shoes of either Fox or Ace, "two warriors with unique powers" who are fighting evil machines that have "ravaged the sky and the earth".

These robotic baddies have "subdued and enslaved" humanity and have "eradicated" music only to replace it with "alienating noise" (sounds like a Taylor Swift concert to me).

"Fortunately, a group of true survivors, leaders of the Metal Resistance, continue fighting to recover the Primordial Melody," says the game's official page. "Only with it will they free human minds and destroy the army of bots that now dominate the planet."

Metal Miracle is coming to Kickstarter this year, but you can check out the demo here.

(And to any "Swifties" out there, I was only joking. Honest.)