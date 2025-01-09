Blaze Entertainment, the company behind Evercade, has announced that it will soon be raising the price of games for its series of consoles.

This price increase is reportedly due to "increasing costs and demand for materials and international transport" and will come into place on January 30th.

According to the company, the standard cart price will be increased from £17.99/$19.99/€19.99 to £19.99/$24.99/€24.99.

Meanwhile, the cost of the company's giga carts will rise from £22.49 / $24.99 / €24.99 to £24.99/$29.99/€29.99.

This increase will impact both upcoming games and existing stock already with retailers, with the company stating that these changes will allow them "to secure more stock and improve availability throughout 2025 and beyond."

Please read our latest announcement regarding Evercade cartridge pricing here: https://t.co/NL0xPCGKcg January 8, 2025

Judging from the responses on social media so far, the news seems to have divided opinions.

One Twitter user, for instance, defended the change, posting, "People shouldn't have an issue with this, your products are high quality, you get cool licenses, and we actually OWN our copies of these games."

They were joined in this by another commenter, who stated, "Totally fair. Would love to see older carts reissued, and happy to pay higher prices on specific games to secure great licenses."

On the other hand, there were some who expressed their disappointment with the change. One customer, for example, called the price increase "a little bit off putting", while another seemed to accept Blaze raising the price on future releases but questioned the decision to raise the cost of existing carts.

You can read the blog post, where the news was originally shared here. We'd love to know your thoughts!