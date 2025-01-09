Homebrew coder ZVitor – the guy behind the excellent Golden Axe Returns – has released his latest game, DC Task Force.

As the title suggests, it takes characters from the DC Comics superhero universe and places them in an action-adventure title you can play on your PC or Android device.

"DC Task Force is a game where you explore the DC universe, visiting classic cities and planets, assembling your own Justice League team and recruiting members to protect planet Earth from an alien invasion," says the developer. "This campaign can be completed in just over an hour, but would require at least 7 hours to explore the entire universe and recruit all possible characters."

The most impressive thing is that ZVitor has included a staggering 82 playable characters in DC Task Force, including Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern and Bane.

He's also thrown in some cool bonus characters, such as Major Dutch Schaefer and Lieutenant Linn Kurosawa (both from Capcom's Alien vs. Predator coin-op) and Dark Horse character The Mask, who came to global fame thanks to Jim Carrey's 1994 movie of the same name. Oh, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are all here, too, along with Master Splinter.

Like ZVitor's other games, DC Task Force is 100% unofficial and totally free to download. You can grab it for Windows and Android here.