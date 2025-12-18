Julian "Jaz" Rignall has been the driving force behind some truly legendary video game publications, including C&VG, Mean Machines, MegaTech and more – and he's now revealed that he aims to create a new magazine in the near future, as was previously hinted at.

Rignall has shared a concept cover for a new physical magazine called 'Golden Age', which covers the consoles, computers and coin-ops of the 20th century.

According to the games media icon, the magazine will cover "old games/events/systems" in a similar way to his recent book, The Games of a Lifetime.

Concept test! Thinking about making this: -20th century gaming only -Covers old games/events/systems (similar to my book) -52 pages/6 issues per year -A5 to meet a target price of <£10 an issue -Subs only -Kickstarter in March-ish Interested? More info/concepts to come! — Julian "Jaz" Rignall (@jazrignall.bsky.social) 2025-12-18T11:02:22.631Z

The aim is to release a 52-page publication six times a year in A5 format. The target price would be £10 per issue, and it would only be available via subscription.

Rignall doesn't have anything set in stone as yet, but a March 2026 Kickstarter campaign is possible, should he proceed.

Rignall explains that the magazine wouldn't try to "recreate something from the past, but instead take you back there. Nostalgic retrospectives about games/systems. Revisiting old reviews. Anecdotes about events and behind-the-scenes happenings. Fascinating. Entertaining. Funny. Definitely not academic!"

Is this something you'd support? Let Rignall know by leaving him a post on social media.