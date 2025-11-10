Back at the start of 2024, fan-translation and ROM hack sharing site CDRomance was forced to take its operations 'underground' following threats of legal action.

Then, at the close of the year, it was announced that the site was effectively dead and would no longer be updated with content. "The reason for this change is that the landscape has shifted dramatically in recent years, and we could benefit from reduced exposure," said webmaster Spike at the time.

However, Spike has gotten in touch to let us know that CDRomance is back from the dead.

"In the past months, the site never really stopped adding content. I have been hunting for Vita translation patches all over the internet and preparing to play Vita3k versions and NoNpDrm dumps on original hardware," explains Spike in an email to Time Extension.

Spike adds that more collaborators are on board, "adding weird games and hacks," so he's no longer working alone on the site.

In a post on CDRomance, Spike adds: