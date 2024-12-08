CDRomance, a popular online source of ROM hacks and pre-patched retro games, is no longer being updated, it has been revealed.

Webmaster Spike made the announcement at the start of the month in a post called "Moving On", which reads as follows:

Just a heads-up: all updates will now be hosted in the forum's "repo". You’ll need to log in to access it, but aside from that, everything else remains the same. The reason for this change is that the landscape has shifted dramatically in recent years, and we could benefit from reduced exposure.

On another note, if you’re able to, please consider donating. The site has been ad-free for over a year and is very expensive to maintain. So far, it’s been running thanks to savings, but that isn’t a sustainable solution. I hope this makes sense. Stay safe, and have a happy end of the year!

Earlier this year, CDRomance was forced to host files off-site after a legal challenge. The site returned to normal not long afterwards.

2024 has seen a lot of activity in the world of ROM-sharing sites, with ROMHacking.net announcing its closure in August, although the site is still active at the time of writing.

In the same month, we also saw RHDO change ownership and rebrand as Romhack Plaza.