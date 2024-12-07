Long-running Japanese video game publication Famitsu recently asked its readers to select their favourite PlayStation games to mark the 30th anniversary of the brand.

Over 4000 votes were submitted, allowing the magazine to select the 30 best PlayStation games across all of Sony's consoles.





Surprisingly, not a single PS5 game made the top 30, and only two PS4 games are on the list. Less surprising is the fact that Final Fantasy VII was voted the best PlayStation game of all time.

