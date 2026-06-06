Released exclusively in Japan in 1996, Langrisser III was a major departure from the first two games in the series, the first of which was released in the West as Warsong.

As far as 32-bit debuts go, it certainly looks the part – the increased power of the Saturn is leveraged well, and we get full-motion video animation and gorgeous character artwork (again supplied by Satoshi Urushihara, often called "Master of Breasts" – I'll leave you to ponder why).

I picked up a copy upon finding out it existed in an issue of GameFan magazine, as I was utterly smitten with the aforementioned Warsong. I had fully expected the language barrier to present problems (the game has only very recently received a decent English translation), but I wasn't anticipating the wholesale changes developer Career Soft had made to the battle mechanics.

Kerry Brunskill gives an excellent overview of Langrisser III's highs and lows, but, focusing on the physical packaging for a second, it's clear why I wasn't disappointed to have the game on my shelf, at the very least.

For starters, there's a lenticular cover that catches the eye, made possible by the game's slightly thicker CD jewel case. You also get a second manual, which details the vocal talent behind the game's characters.

Langrisser III may be seen as one of the weaker instalments in an otherwise peerless lineage, but Urushihara's stunning artwork elevates it to a whole other level – in terms of packaging, anyway.