When you think of the WipEout series, you'll almost certainly hear thumping techno beats in your head – the franchise is almost as famous for its amazing music as it is its blistering speed.

While WipEout famously used licensed tracks from artists such as The Chemical Brothers, Leftfield, and Orbital, Psygnosis's in-house musician Tim "CoLD SToRAGE" Wright is perhaps the person who has made the single biggest contribution to how the games sound – and he celebrated that contribution in 2023 with The Zero Gravity Soundtrack.

Wright is back with a second volume, this time digging "deeper into the slipstream" and uncovering "unreleased cuts, pieces that couldn’t fit on the first edition, and a suite of self-authored ambient reworks that translate pure velocity into wide-screen atmospherics engineered for the long straights, the drone of airbrakes, the blue hour between checkpoints."

The 22-track album also "reconnects the circuit, gathering selections and variants tied to later chapters of the saga — wipE′out″ HD and wipE′out″ Pure — plus alternative mixes that, until now, only existed in the Sega Saturn dimension of the franchise."

Working with collaborators such as Tim Reaper, SHERELLE, Mantra, and NikNak, The Zero Gravity Soundtrack Vol. 2 seeks to "forge links between CoLD SToRAGE’s pioneering musical vision, the sound world of the game, and the contemporary breakbeats and drum & bass vanguard."

You can pre-order the album now, and five sample tracks are available. It will also be released in physical form via special 3-disc vinyl and 2-disc CD offerings.