Hudson's Military Madness / Nectaris series is one of the more famous strategy franchises of the '90s; for PC Engine / TG-16 owners, it represented a solid rival to the many other similar games on rival consoles, such as the Mega Drive and SNES.

What you might not be aware of is the fact that Hudson later released a spiritual successor to the series on the Super Famicom in 1992 called Earth Light, but it sadly never made it to the West.

Thankfully, it's now possible to play this game in English due to the efforts of fans.

"Earthlight is a turn-based strategy game with a cute sci-fi theme. It’s a spiritual sequel to Nectaris (Military Madness) developed by the same team," says Nezz, the person behind the translation. "For the 30 scenarios of the campaign, the player guides the forces of resistance against the newly risen Galt Empire, using a variety of different unit types, such as mechs, bombers and capital ships. The patch fully translates Earthlight to English (and also corrects misspelt English names, such as some of the sci-fi authors used for map names)."

Will you be checking this one out? Let us know with a comment.