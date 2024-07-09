FPGA developer Jotego has teased the release of a core for Michael Jackson's Moonwalker arcade machine for later this week.

Released in 1990 on Sega's System 18 arcade board, Moonwalker is an isometric beat 'em up, which differs greatly from the Genesis and Master System versions released in the same year.

Jotego is currently working on expanding the System 18 library on Analogue Pocket and MiSTer; so far, we've had the likes of Shadow Dancer and Alien Storm.

The core won't be available to the general public, however; you'll need to be signed up to Jotego's Patreon.