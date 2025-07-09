Brian Fargo, the co-founder of the original Fallout developer Interplay, recently revealed on social media that he still possesses a "treasure trove" of voice recordings for the 1997 title, and it's an brilliant reminder of just how stacked the cast was for post apocalyptic role-playing game.

Fargo shared the image of the tapes, earlier this week on Twitter/X, with the majority of these being listed as "safety back ups" and being labelled under the shorthand "GURPS" — a reference to the fact Fallout started as a project using Steve Jackson's GURPS (Generic Universal Role Playing System) ruleset.

The image appears to show 36 tapes, with these cassettes containing the voice recordings for the supermutant Harry (Brad Garrett), the Caravan leader Butch Harris (Ron Perlman), the crime boss Decker (Keith David), the Brotherhood scribe Vree, (CCH Pounder), the Children of the Cathedral head Morpheus (David Warner), the Shady Sands chief Aradesh (Tony Shalhoub), and his daughter Tandi (Cree Summer), among many others.

Even by today's standards, that is a truly spectacular group of actors, with the majority of these names have since gone on to establish themselves as legends in the fields of animation, film, and TV.

Posting the image online, Fargo joked that these belong "in a vault, preferably one with a big number on the door", and also tagged some of the remarkable talent the developers managed to land for the project, such as Perlman, David, Shalhoub, Richard Dean Anderson, Tony Jay, and Jim Cummings.

In response to this, some of Fargo's followers asked him to digitise and share make these recordings available publicly, which led the Interplay co-founder to dig into the set of recordings to see if he could find "something fun", before returning to the platform to share three takes of Perlman recording the iconic introductory voice over.

In the future, we're hoping that Fargo will decide to share more from these tapes, with the ideal outcome being an archive somewhere where those interested in the development of Fallout can reference these recordings at their own leisure.