Wil Overton's amazing artwork graced the cover of every issue of Super Play, and he's since gone on to forge a career within the games industry, even landing a job at Rare, where he worked on Perfect Dark Zero, Jetpac Refuelled and Sea of Thieves.

He's also contributed unique cover artwork to several publications over the years, such as EDGE, Retro Gamer, Switch Player and Bitmap Books' Game Boy: The Box Art Collection.

Overton is adding another cover to that portfolio in the form of Sega Mania, an independent publication that celebrates the legacy of the Japanese video game giant.

The cover image features Tomb Raider's Lara Croft, Sonic the Hedgehog, Darkstalkers' Morrigan, Keio Flying Squadron's Rami Nanahikari and Virtual-On's Temjin, as well as other characters, all of whom have entries on Sega systems.

"To celebrate our 5th Anniversary, Issue 10 of Sega Mania is set to be something truly special indeed," says the team behind the magazine. "For the first time, we'll be expanding the magazine to over one hundred pages. Also we have some amazing cover art created by the legendary Wil Overton of Rare, Super Play and N64 Magazine fame! We plan to release it in or before June 2026 in time for our birthday in July. stock will be extremely limited, so preorder now to secure your copy!"

You can pre-order Sega Mania issue 10 here. It costs £8.99.