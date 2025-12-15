This weekend, City Connection put on a special event in Japan, called City Connection 20th Anniversary Thanks Fes, to celebrate the company's 20th anniversary.

At the event, the developer/publisher showed off development artwork from several Jaleco games, gave a look at the unreleased Famicom game Wolves Ambition, and even announced some new releases. This includes a brand-new Ninja JaJaMaru-kun title, to celebrate 40 years of Jaleco's famous action-platforming series (thanks, Gematsu, for the spot!).

JaJaMaru no Hyakki Yagyou Den, as the new entry is called, is set for release in 2026 and is being described as a "hack-and-slash action game in which players utilize weapons and skills to conquer dungeons teeming with monsters." It is being co-developed by the City Connection team behind 2019's Ninja JaJaMaru: The Great Yokai Battle, as well as the developer Amazing, Co., Ltd, and was teased at the event with some new artwork featuring Jajamaru-kun, Princess Sakura, and Namazu Dayuu, alongside some familiar monsters and new characters.

No in-game footage was shown, and no announcement was made about the platforms it would be coming to, but we should expect to hear more news in the future.

Something interesting is that this wasn't the only piece of news surrounding the Ninja JaJaMaru-kun series to be announced at the event, with the publisher Mebius also shadow-dropping the MSX version of the original game for Switch on the same day in Japan.