A new native fan port of Konami's 1988 NES action platformer Castlevania II: Simon's Quest is currently in development for the Super Nintendo, as spotted by VideoGameEsoterica.

The port of the game is being created by the ROM hacker and NES-to-SNES developer Rumbleminze, who previously released a similar port for the original Castlevania back in July of this year.

Rumbleminze first announced that the project was in development roughly two months ago on social media, with the developer stating at the time that they were intending to port Bisqwit's popular Castlevania II Retranslation hack as opposed to the original cartridge version of the game.

This is a version of the title that, as the name suggests, retranslated the game's often-criticized text, while introducing other improvements such as a new cinematic prologue, map functionality, and an SRAM save function.

After a bit of a break, I've begun work in earnest on my next project! This one is a bit different, and I'm hoping to leverage the amazing work that @bisqwit.bsky.social has done on Castlevania II amazing improvements. I'll be porting their romhack version instead of the original game. — Rumbleminze (@rumbleminze.bsky.social) 2025-09-02T01:40:45.066Z

I'm hoping to include: * Added map functionality * Cinematic prologue * Japanese Version functionality * Palette fads * SRAM saving * Jump down from stairs * Extended dialog box And if I find additional things that I want to include, I might add to it. — Rumbleminze (@rumbleminze.bsky.social) 2025-09-02T01:40:45.067Z

According to recent posts from Rumbleminze on social media, he has already managed to put the finishing touches to the beta version of the port over the couple of weeks, which has included implementing the in-game map and new opening, and has completed the first playthrough without encountering any major issues.

However, it looks like he intends to go a step further with the project, having plans to introduce MSU-1 functionality, additional palette choices for Simon, and perhaps even more features as he continues to work on the project in the run-up to its release.

We'll keep you posted on when the port is available to play, but for now, you can watch the latest footage from the project here.