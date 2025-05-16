In an update published on social media, Strictly Limited Games has offered a statement outlining some changes related to its serially delayed physical rereleases of Taito's 1991 action-platformer Parasol Stars: The Story Of Bubble Bobble III and the 2005 coin-op Spica Adventure for modern consoles.

In the message, it revealed that the two releases, which were initially announced separately in 2023 and 2024 (respectively) for PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch, will now be a 2-pack, called Parasol Superstars. It also announced that the planned physical PS4 editions of either title have now been cancelled, in favour of a PS5 and Nintendo Switch release only.

According to the distributor, if you pre-ordered one of the games on PS5 and Nintendo Switch, you will now receive both for the price of one. Meanwhile, those who have pre-ordered both games will be entitled to a refund for one of the two releases.

As for those who had been hoping to own a physical version on PS4, they have two options available to them: update their order to one of the other available consoles, or receive a full refund.





In a press release from ININ Games and Taito, sent out to publications yesterday, the two companies announced that they will also be publishing Parasol Superstars digitally across PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox consoles on September 16th, 2025. A standalone digital release for Spica Adventure, meanwhile, is planned for September 30th.

If you're among those affected by this change, we'd love to hear your thoughts. Also, if you have any difficulty with updating your order, please do get in touch by using the email listed on our contact page.