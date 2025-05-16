There are some people who feel that the Metal Gear series peaked with Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance.

A blissfully entertaining mix of Hideo Kojima's craziness and PlatinumGames' technical brilliance, it showcases some fantastic action sequences set to intense music—some of which features vocals from Godhead's Jason Charles Miller, a person who is no stranger to video game music, having also worked on the Final Fantasy series.

Miller's vocals can be heard on two tracks in the game, Rules of Nature and Red Sun, with the former spawning the "Rules of Nature Goes With Everything" meme.

Speaking to PC Gamer, Miller reveals that he wasn't aware of the meme until about two years after it all happened. "Get this: I missed it. I missed it all," he says. "The whole 'Rules of Nature Goes With Everything,' I found out about that like, two years later, because my name wasn't credited on it right away."

The meme was only brought to Miller's attention when Konami re-released the song on Spotify with him credited as the singer. "So no one knew that it was me for a couple of years, and so no one knew to tell me about this meme," he adds.

As you can imagine, Miller thought the whole thing was "frustrating" as he "wanted to live in the meme moment, but I didn't get to. I got to at least look back at it."

In addition to his musical talents, Millar has also worked as a voice actor on video games and animated productions, with World of Warcraft, Wonder Woman, Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, Hellsing and Avatar: The Last Airbender on his CV.