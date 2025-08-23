Update [ ]:

Lego has now confirmed the previously leaked Sega Mega Drive / Genesis controller set really exists (thanks, VGC).

As well as showing off the set and seemingly confirming that this will only be available with other Lego purchases, it has been revealed that there's a 'Green Hill Zone' Sonic the Hedgehog level on the rear of the controller.

You'll also be able to select your regional preference via a set of stickers – so if you're in Europe, you can have the Mega Drive logo on this pad.

Here's the full description, as seen on the product page:

Build a gaming decor icon with this LEGO® Sonic the Hedgehog™ SEGA® Genesis™ Controller (40769) set. Embrace your video games passion with a retro gaming controller that has a microscale Green Hill Zone scene on the back and can be displayed 2 ways. The set also includes regional stickers for customization and more. Dive into creativity with the LEGO Builder app, where you can zoom in and rotate your models in 3D, track your progress and save them all in one place. Set contains 260 pieces. - Game room decor – Thrill any adult Sonic fan with this SEGA® Genesis™ Controller set, featuring a brick-built game controller with display stand, to kindle creative joy

- Retro gaming controller – This building set features a gaming controller with a display stand, a microscale Green Hill Zone scene on the back, regional stickers to decorate the front and more

- Sonic the Hedgehog™ LEGO® model – Offers an immersive gaming decor building set to encourage relaxation as you build, while stimulating focus and creativity

- Display-worthy nostalgia piece – The retro gaming decor controller has a buildable, microscale Green Hill Zone scene with Sonic and Crabmeat video game characters, plus a display stand to show it off

-Gamer gift idea for adults – This brick-built retro gaming controller with a microscale scene on the back, makes a curated gift idea for yourself or another Sonic fan who loves LEGO® gaming decor

- Controller dimensions – The controller model in this retro gaming decor LEGO® building kit measures over 3.5 in. (10 cm) high, 5.5 in. (15 cm) wide and 1 in. (3 cm) deep

Original Story: We've already had Nintendo Lego consoles in the shape of the NES and (soon) the Game Boy, but it would seem that the Danish toymaker is teaming up with Sega for its next block-based video game hardware tribute.

As spotted by itavix_bricks on Instagram, a new set has leaked which is based on the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive controller.

According to the leak, the set has the product code '40769' and launches on September 8th. It consists of 260 pieces and will be given away with Lego purchases of 130 Euros or more.

While this hasn't been officially confirmed as yet, this appears to be a pretty convincing leak.

Are you keen to get your hands on this, or were you perhaps hoping for a full Genesis set, rather than just the controller? Let us know with a comment.