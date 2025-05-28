Update [ ]: A trailer has now been released for this week's Arcade Archives release Super World Court, alongside a price.

According to the official Arcade Archives website, the game will be priced at $7.99 across both PS4 & Nintendo Switch.

Here's a brief description provided by the publisher:

"SUPER WORLD COURT" is a sports game released by NAMCO (Bandai Namco Entertainment) in 1993. It is the [sequel] to "PRO TENNIS WORLD COURT" and adds support for 4-player simultaneous games. Featuring a roster of numerous distinctive players with their own specialties, this is your chance to pick your favorite and win your way through tournaments!"

And a few new screenshots:

Original Story: During today's livestream, Hamster Corp revealed the third and final game coming to Arcade Archives as part of Namco Month will be the 1993 sports title Super World Court. It will be released on Nintendo Switch & PS4 on May 29th.

Super World Court is a 4-player tennis game that was originally released for the Namco NA-1 hardware — the same hardware that was used for Exvania, Emeraldia, and Cosmo Gang The Puzzle, among others) — and is a sequel to the 1988 arcade game Pro Tennis: World Court.

It features singles and doubles competitions and includes a list of conventional characters to pick from, as well as a selection of more unusual competitors to play as like a cat, a frog-like creature called MMM, and a robot named Tins.

In addition to this, there are also a few references to other Namco properties, with Pac-Man making a cameo appearance on one of the game's courts.

The publisher hasn't made any footage of the reissue available yet, but you can get a jist of what you should expect from the video below: