Kumagumi has already released merchandise ranges for properties such as Famitsu, Batsugun and Double Dragon, and now it's the turn of Toaplan, which celebrated the 40th anniversary of its game division being established last year.

"To celebrate the 40th anniversary of Toaplan arcade games, Kumagumi has partnered with Tatsujin — a studio run by Yuge-san, a former Toaplan founder who helped create some of the most memorable shmups like Truxton and Twin Cobra. Tatsujin owns and manages the legacy of all Toaplan IPs, with new releases coming soon — including Truxton Extreme.

The collection includes tribute t-shirts of their most famous licenses (Truxton, Tiger Heli, Twin Cobra, Snowbros, Outzone, Dogyuun, Zero Wing), a poster, a hoodie, a fun pipiru's hat and a mahjong sisters cork-back coaster."





TATSUJIN_Games… How are you gentlemen !!! Our Toaplan Arcade Masterpieces 40th anniversary collection in partnership with @TATSUJIN_Games is now online. Lots of 💀, 💣, ✈️, CATS — and of course a bit of Pipiru. Illustrations by @MrGenzoman https://t.co/VyLFd20myv TATSUJIN_Games… pic.twitter.com/2nDSsR2iRM May 27, 2025

Famed illustrator Genzoman has provided brand-new artwork for this range, which is available worldwide from Kumagumi's site.

The really good news is that logistical arrangements have been made to ensure there will be no tariffs for anyone, no matter where in the world you order from.