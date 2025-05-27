Preserving Japanese phone games is a tricky and often underappreciated process. These titles weren't distributed physically but as digital downloads via services such as i-mode, so tracking them down and ensuring they're not lost forever as hardware dies is effectively a race against time.

While many gamers look down on mobile phone games—especially those produced before smartphones became commonplace—it's easy to forget that some of the biggest publishers launched exclusive instalments from their best-selling franchises on Japanese phones, making their preservation a matter of considerable importance.

Yuuku preserved Evangelion The Fighting Impact Rebuild, a previously-lost Evangelion i-mode game! This is a fighting game with little to no documentation online. The spritework is very nice. Every other preserved Evangelion i-mode game is a slot game, so this is a welcome find! pic.twitter.com/cM0YlhxGRZ May 27, 2025

We've seen games from the likes of Square Enix, Sega and Namco get preserved recently, but now it's the turn of a Bandai anime adaptation by the name of Evangelion The Fighting Impact Rebuild.

This i-mode fighting game is based on the popular series Neon Genesis Evangelion and was in danger of being entirely forgotten until Yuuku preserved it; there's precious little information about it online.

As you can see from the footage, it showcases some neat 2D artwork. Thanks to the efforts of Yuuku, it's now saved from digital oblivion.