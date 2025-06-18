Fans of the BBC's Top Gear will be intimately familiar with the Stig, the masked race driver who appeared throughout the series to challenge guests on the show.

The character was played by more than one person during its lifespan, with professional driver Ben Collins being behind perhaps the most famous incarnation of the Stig.

Collins runs his own YouTube gaming channel these days and recently attempted to beat Gary' Mr OutRun' Woolass's (unofficial) OutRun world record.

Woolass' record stands at 52,928,810 points, which is better than the 52,897,690 point total obtained by Richard Jackson back in February 1987.

Collins may be a force to be reckoned with on the race track, but beating Woolass at OutRun was always going to be a tall order. Can he do it?

You'll have to watch the video below (which also goes into the history of the game) to find out, but I imagine your initial instinct is probably correct on this one. No disrespect to the ex-Stig, but they don't call Gary 'Mr OutRun' for nothing.