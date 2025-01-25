The Evercade range has grown considerably during the past 12 months, with new cartridges and hardware hitting store shelves at a rapid pace during 2024.

We've seen Tomb Raider, Soul Reaver and the Evercade Alpha, but it wasn't all positive news—we were also informed that the retail price of Evercade carts would be seeing a slight rise, moving from £17.99 / $19.99 / €19.99 to £19.99 / $24.99 / €24.99 for the standard carts and £22.49 / $24.99 / €24.99 to £24.99 / $29.99 / €29.99 for the larger capacity Giga carts.

According to Evercade maker Blaze, this price rise is due to "increasing costs and demand for materials and international transport" and will come into force on January 30th, 2025.





Until April 1st, whilst stocks last - current Evercade carts will be available at the 2024 prices! Full T's & C's are on the website.



Check out Time to save with Funstock's WINTER FREEZE!Until April 1st, whilst stocks last - current Evercade carts will be available at the 2024 prices! Full T's & C's are on the website.Check out https://t.co/T7ohxcB28r and https://t.co/YsjbFDLI50 to find out more! pic.twitter.com/uOeJ7QQXqw January 24, 2025

However, Funstock Games, Blaze's official retail channel, has announced that it is freezing cart prices for a little longer: April 1st, to be precise.

"Until April 1st, whilst stocks last - current Evercade carts will be available at the 2024 prices," says the retailer.

If you have a couple of gaps in your collection and want to fill them at the best possible price, now might be the time to pick up those outstanding Evercade carts.