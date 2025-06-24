An unofficial Mega Drive / Genesis port of the RPG Final Fantasy Mystic Quest (otherwise known as Mystic Quest Legend in Europe and Final Fantasy USA: Mystic Quest in Japan) is currently in the works, from a couple of fan developers named NicoMegadrive and Laurent Crouzet.

Final Fantasy Mystic Quest, as many of you will no doubt already know, was a Final Fantasy spin-off that Square developed for the SNES back in the early '90s, and was designed to introduce more North American players to the RPG genre. However, despite some fairly enthusiastic reviews from places like Electronic Gaming Monthly and Electronic Games, it ultimately went on to fail in its mission, earning a reputation in more recent years as one of the series's weaker entries, due to its simplicity compared to other games in the series.

Despite that, though, it still boasts a small legion of fans online — many of whom list the game's soundtrack from Ryuji Sasai and Yasuhiro Kawakami among its best qualities.

NicoMegadrive first started sharing footage of the new port back in May, referring to the game as "an easy and fun way to code a RPG with SGDK", but has since continued posting updates on the project's status, recently stating that they had completed the opening map Hill of Destiny and its events and will soon be moving on to the second area, Foresta.

I'm done with the Hill of Destiny map / events and will be finally be able to move on to Forestia. That was a looottt of work and there are still stuff needing to be improved / fixed, but here you go ! June 22, 2025

NicoMegadrive is the programmer on the fanmade Mega Drive / Genesis port, while Crouzet is meanwhile working on rearranging the game's soundtrack for the Mega Drive / Genesis's YM2612 soundchip.

The plan right now is to continue working on the game, fixing bugs and completing the music, before releasing a playable ROM of the game's introduction.

You can hear some of the newly arranged music below: