Last week, we reported on the news that producer Adi Shankar had obtained the animated rights to Duke Nukem, and that he's working on a series to follow his work on Netflix's Castlevania and Devil May Cry adaptions, both of which have given their respective video game franchises a boost in popularity and visiablity.

Shankar is clearly aware that he has a somewhat divisive reputation in the industry, and playfully posted on social media that "his" Duke is "now canon" before lightheartedly apologising to Apogee Software, the original creators of the character.

Duke co-creator Scott Miller decided to get involved at this juncture, pointing out that he hasn't personally been involved with Duke for some time now, as Gearbox is the current rights holder.





"Someone needs to tell Adi that we've had nothing to do with Duke for over a decade--so what do we have to be sorry about?? That's on Gearbox now," Miller posted on social media. "I hope the show is good if it comes out. But here at Apache [Miller's current studio] we're just Duke fans, nothing more."

Miller, to his credit, then added in a subsequent tweet: "I'm definitely rooting for you, Adi. I'd love to see something that revives Duke to [his] former glory."

Shankar, again speaking on social media, assured one fan that rather than "sanitising" the character, he fully intends to "dirty him up."