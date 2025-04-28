The Vectrex was one of the more unique gaming systems of the early 1980s, as it employed vector graphics and came with its own built-in screen.
Despite these innovations, it was a commercial flop but has remained popular with retro gamers because it offers something very different from the rival machines of the '70s and '80s.
We've seen a few promising homebrew games appear for the system in recent times, and Finnish developer Mikko Huovinen—who has credits such as Quantum Break, Max Payne 2 and Alan Wake to his name—is adding another in the form of Neon Hawk.
The project was announced back at the start of 2024, and the above footage (running on a real Vectrex system) is looking very impressive.
Described as a rail shooter inspired by Space Harrier, Neon Hawk is going to be one to watch for all Vectrex fans—better make sure you have your flash cart in hand.