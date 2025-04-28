The Vectrex was one of the more unique gaming systems of the early 1980s, as it employed vector graphics and came with its own built-in screen.

Despite these innovations, it was a commercial flop but has remained popular with retro gamers because it offers something very different from the rival machines of the '70s and '80s.

We've seen a few promising homebrew games appear for the system in recent times, and Finnish developer Mikko Huovinen—who has credits such as Quantum Break, Max Payne 2 and Alan Wake to his name—is adding another in the form of Neon Hawk.

NEON HAWK, work in progress for Vectrex, by Finnish maestro Mikko Huovinen (The Reap, Boarder Zone, Max Payne 2, Alan Wake, Quantum Break) pic.twitter.com/gpyM3l1ZPP April 26, 2025

The project was announced back at the start of 2024, and the above footage (running on a real Vectrex system) is looking very impressive.

Described as a rail shooter inspired by Space Harrier, Neon Hawk is going to be one to watch for all Vectrex fans—better make sure you have your flash cart in hand.