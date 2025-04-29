While emulation is commonplace these days, we're seeing an exciting new trend emerge: decompilation.

This process allows the homebrew community to recompile native (not emulated) PC versions of classic games, and we've seen the likes of Star Fox, Super Mario 64 and Zelda: Ocarina of Time benefit so far.

Another N64 classic is on the way, thanks to a project to decompile Rare's Mario Kart rival Diddy Kong Racing.

Released in 1997, the kart-based racer is one of the best examples of the genre on the N64, and some fans would even argue it trumps Nintendo's own offering on the same console.





Hopefully soon because Nintendont! This is exciting to see.

The project is around 80% complete and, once finished, should open up the doors for some cool modifications—such as 4K resolution, ultra-widescreen support, an improved frame rate and much, much more.

The game is worth celebrating, as it holds a special place in Rare's amazing library of titles. "Diddy Kong Racing was the most enjoyable game I’d ever worked on," said former Rare staffer Kev Bayliss back in 2023. "I loved Killer Instinct as I was such a martial arts enthusiast and loved fighting games. Creating motion capture and being in control of a set of fighting characters was like a dream for me. But after taking a break from two ‘pretty gory’ and dark games, Diddy Kong Racing was like a breath of fresh air and happiness."