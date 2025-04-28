When Miyoo announced its GBA SP-style 'Flip' handheld a while back, it caused plenty of interest online—until the device actually arrived in the hands of customers, at least.

The most pressing problem related to the Flip's hinge mechanism, leading the company to retool the device to create the Flip V2—complete with an improved design which promised to make such hinge-based headaches a thing of the past.

We recently reviewed the Flip V2 and came away very impressed, but it seems like we might be one of the lucky ones, as we're seeing multiple reports of hinge failure even on this updated model of the device.

As spotted by Notebook Check, Russ at Retro Game Corps recently fell foul of a faulty hinge and has issued some theories on why this new version of the device is breaking so quickly.

It would seem that the new metal hinge inside the Flip V2 is prone to coming loose, and this causes it to grind against the plastic casing of the device, causing it to crack and fail.

There's anecdotal evidence which suggests the dark grey model is most susceptible to this, which might indicate some kind of weakness in the plastic used—but there are reports that other colour variants are experiencing the same problem.

Have you had a Flip V2 hinge fail on you? Let us know with a comment below.