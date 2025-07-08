If you've ever found yourself playing Worms on the Nintendo Game Boy and wishing there was more than just the 24 handmade maps to play on, then we have some good news to share with you.

A ROM Hacker named Issun has recently released a new patch for Worms' 1995 handheld port, which aims to increase the amount of levels available by introducing new procedurally generated maps.

Worms Forever, according to its developer, features "around 4.2 billion" level variations, meaning that you'll no longer be short on new stages to play.

How this is implemented in the game is that before each match, you'll be able to generate a level and view a graphical preview of it onscreen. If you like what you see, you can obviously go ahead and start the match. But if not, you can simply go ahead and re-roll to see if you can find something else, more to your liking.

In addition to that, the seed for each stage is also visibly presented on the game's pause screen, so if you do happen to encounter a particular stage that you end up falling in love with, you can write it down and enter it over and over again to play it at your leisure.

This set of features alone would have arguably been enough to convince us to give it a go, but that isn't all that's been introduced in Worms Forever. As well as the procedural level generation, Issun has also introduced a bunch of other tweaks and modifications, including some that been taken from their previous Game Boy hack Worms Plus.

Here's the full list:

Procedurally Generated Levels

Graphical Preview of Level

Enterable Custom Seed

Pause Screen Displays Level Seed

New Title Screen

Consolidated and Reduced Splash Screens

Wind On/Off Option

Health/Team Number Cycle Faster

Weapon Drop – Next Worm Bugfix

These modifications from Worms Plus are also included:

Wind Gameplay Feature

Random Number Generator Bugfix and Improvement

Random Team Turn Order Improvement

Round Won Marker Improvement

A Problematic Soft-Lock Bugfix

Invisible Captain Bugfix

Next Turn Sprite Bugfix

Internal Tile Attribute Bugfix

You can grab the patch now from the ROMhack plaza, if you'd like to give it a go.