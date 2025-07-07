Taki Udon – the team leader behind products like the Super 5, SuperStation, and MiSter Pi – has just teased another potential product, this time with a NES theme.

"All you need are 8-bits," he says in a post on social media. "Our hardware intern has been working on a cool project that is almost done."

The image shows the NES controller ports and power / reset buttons, hinting that we could be getting another way to play classic 8-bit Nintendo games.





Should this project follow the same pattern as Taki Udon's highly anticipated SuperStation venture, we could be getting a new FPGA-based NES. We've already had two of those (the RetroUSB AVS and Analogue Nt Mini), but another certainly wouldn't go amiss, especially if it retains the same modest pricing Taki Udon's devices are famous for.

Taki Udon has multiple products in development at the moment, including an FPGA-based handheld.

