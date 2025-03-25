Ruff ‘n’ Tumble is one of the most visually stunning Amiga games, but it was sadly released towards the end of the platform's viability as a gaming system and, therefore, didn't get the level of exposure or acclaim it deserved.

However, there's a chance it might get a second chance at fame thanks to Worms creator Andy Davidson. Davidson is currently working on Worms The Director's Cut 1.5 and has been showing off some of the cool crossovers he has planned for the game.

So far, these have included the likes of Red Dwarf and Turrican, but Davidson also wants to include a stage themed around the aforementioned Ruff ‘n’ Tumble. He's got the original artist, Robin Levy, on board, but needs to track down the company that owns the rights to the game.





"Does anyone know who now holds the rights to the Amiga game Ruff ‘n’ Tumble?" he says on social media. "I’d really like to include this level in 1.5, as would the original artist. Spoke to Rebellion and Atari, but it’s not theirs. If you can help, please get in touch."

The game was developed by Wunderkind and published by Renegade Software. Renegade was acquired by Time Warner in 1995, and when Time Warner was sold to GT Interactive in 1996, the Renegade name vanished. It would be fair, therefore, to assume that the company now trading as Atari, Inc. owns the rights (as Davidson clearly thought), as it inherited GT Interactive's properties when it was still known as Infogrames, Inc. However, it seems that isn't the case.

If you can help solve this mystery, then drop Davidson a line.