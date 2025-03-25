The Ghost 'N Goblins-inspired action-platformer GladMort is now available to buy on Steam, its publisher PixelHeart and developer Chipsonsteroids have announced.

Digital versions for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles are expected to launch later this month on March 27th, with physical versions for the Neo Geo AES/MVS and Sega Dreamcast reportedly shipping in April.

GladMort first crossed our radar back in April 2024 but was originally unveiled one year earlier as PixelHeart's latest Neo Geo title. Since then, it has gone on to add a range of other platforms and was subject to a highly successful Kickstarter campaign in the Spring of last year, which saw the game being "financed in 24 hours by 862 passionate fans".

It also had an additional pre-order window for those who were too slow to back the project during the original funding period, offering people another chance to get their hands on the Neo Geo and Dreamcast versions.

GladMort follows a story about a kingdom besieged by undead monsters who, in a last-ditch effort to survive, summon a mysterious black knight "to fight evil with evil", and is clearly inspired by the iconic Capcom series, featuring a familiar medieval setting, challenging gameplay, and a range of weapons to take advantage of.

Here are the features you can expect:

A merciless challenge – An old-school gameplay experience with no concessions 5 deadly levels – Unique environments filled with relentless enemies and diabolical traps. A versatile arsenal – Axes, spears, flails… Each weapon has its own strengths and weaknesses. Authentic pixel art – Meticulously crafted graphics and animations

Epic OST – A powerful, immersive soundtrack that fuels every battle and heightens the tension.

You can purchase the game now for £10.99 on Steam, or preorder the game on Nintendo Switch or Xbox. A wishlist option is also available for the PlayStation version, ahead of launch.

Here is the trailer: